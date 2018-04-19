ASUS ROG Unveils 8th Gen Intel Core Gaming Laptops – GL503 & GX501

ASUS ROG (Republic Of Gamers) announces the beginning of pre-order for first 8th Gen Intel Core processor laptop – GL503 & GX501 on Flipkart, Croma & ASUS Exclusive Stores.

GL503 & GX501 are powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel Core processor and comes loaded with latest NVIDIA GTX 10 series GPU for unmatched performance. The GL503 & GX501 comes with 120Hz & 144Hz high refresh rate respectively for immersive gaming experience.

Commenting on the availability of the latest laptop, Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, ASUS India said, “As users are expecting much immersive gaming experience & to give them shutter free & smooth gaming experience, we present to you the GL503 & GX501, the Intel 8th Gen powered gaming beast that allows you to have the best ever gaming experience.”

ROG GX501 (Zephyrus) has a blade-inspired design and has a profile that tapers from 17.9mm down to just 16.9mm at its thinnest point. It’s currently the world’s thinnest gaming laptop that’s powered by the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (Max-Q) graphics, delivering unstoppable gaming performance. The incredible CPU and GPU combination allows Zephyrus to compete successfully with huge gaming laptops and desktops

ROG GX501 has a 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms GTG response time for superfast visuals with minimal ghosting and motion blur. In addition, NVIDIA G-SYNC display technology synchronizes the display’s refresh rate with the NVIDIA GeForce graphics card’s frame rate, ensuring ultrasmooth visuals. The panel also features a 100% sRGB color gamut and wide-view technology to ensure lifelike colors, even when viewing the display from extreme positions.