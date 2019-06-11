ASUS ROG Previews with Display Stream Compression Technology at E3 2019

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) previewed a new 43-inch gaming monitor and the world’s first with Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology at the AMD “Next Horizon Gaming” event at E3 2019. Display Stream Compression technology is an industry-wide compression standard for transporting ultra-high definition video streams across a single interface at high speed with no perceptible loss of visual quality.

With DSC technology, the new ROG monitor can display incredibly detailed and smooth visuals at native 4K resolution with a 144 Hz refresh rate via a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection without chroma sub-sampling, which can negatively affect visual fidelity. Previously, to achieve this level of performance gaming monitors needed two DisplayPort connections to transfer the video signal from the PC, which also often required complex driver configuration and prevented display of high-dynamic-range (HDR) content and variable refresh rates while gaming. The new ROG monitor eliminates these issues, supporting both HDR and variable refresh rates via a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection.