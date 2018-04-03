ASUS ROG Announces New 8th Generation Gaming Lineup

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced their next generation gaming lineup, powered by the latest 8th Generation Intel® Core™ processors.

Products powered by the new processors include the ROG Zephyrus (GX501GI), ROG G703, ROG Strix SCAR Edition, ROG Strix Hero Edition, and ROG Strix GL503 laptops, and the ROG Strix GL12 desktop. All products powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core processors feature Aura Sync technology for gamers to customize lighting to suit their own preferences.

ROG Zephyrus M provides users with gaming-desktop levels of performance in a compact package. As well as being the world’s slimmest gaming laptop powered by an 8th Generation Intel Core CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070 graphics, it’s also the first such laptop to feature an IPS-level display with a superfast 144Hz refresh rate and ultra-responsive 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time. The patented ROG Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) and 12-volt anti-dust fans ensure its high-performance CPU and GPU stay cool during long gaming sessions.

Zephyrus M also features exclusive software that allows users to switch GPU modes according to the task at hand.

ROG Huracan is powered by an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics for extreme gaming performance. It features a patented magnetically-secured side cover that can be opened to increase airflow to boost CPU and GPU cooling performance, and activate special Aura lighting effects. Huracan has a 2.5-inch hot-swap bay for an SSD, and a slide-open chassis design that makes it easy to maintain and upgrade components. An ESS Sabre DAC and amplifier on the front audio jack provide high-definition sound. In addition, gamers can use Aura Sync to synchronize light effects with other Aura Sync-compatible products.