ASUS Republic of Gamers Showcases Latest Strix Laptops at RE: DEFINE 2019

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) introduced its latest lineup of Strix gaming laptops at RE: DEFINE 2019. The all new ROG Strix SCAR III and Hero III models are designed to deliver the speed, precision, and responsiveness required for high-level play. Users can catch every nuance of battle with the smooth, crystal clear graphics that pros demand on ultrafast displays up to 240Hz.

The high refresh rate and quick response time take full advantage of the triple-digit frame rates pushed out by powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs. Equipped with the latest 9th Generation Intel® Core™ processors and a comprehensive Intelligent Cooling system that tweaks settings for the current scenario, these machines power through graphically-intensive games and anything else that comes their way.

The distinctive Strix SCAR III and Hero III personas are each available in 15-inch (G531) and 17-inch (G731) sizes to suit the gamer’s preference. They combine a sturdy, portable chassis with an upgraded aluminum lid. The FPS-inspired SCAR III wears a Gunmetal Grey finish with subtle carbon-weave styling on the inner deck, while its futuristic Hero III counterpart is finished in midnight black with a stealthy cyber-text pattern on the interior.

Both styles are based on the same forward-thinking design inspired by a collaboration between ROG and the BMW Design works Group to imagine the future of gaming laptops. The sculpted surfaces echo a key element of the Face Off concept that resulted from the collaboration, with raised ridges that artfully accent the ventilated 3D Flow Zone at the back. The asymmetrical cut below the display also borrows a design cue explored during brainstorming workshops for the final concept.

Evoking a deeper physical connection with the machine was another key theme of the BMW Designworks Group collaboration. Strix SCAR III and Hero III channel this idea with the new ROG Keystone, which docks neatly with the chassis and offers a more personalized link to your laptop. These NFC-enabled devices act like physical keys: docking one can transform system lighting and other settings based on Armoury Crate profiles, and grant access to a secret Shadow Drive that hides and encrypts important files. In addition to offering new capabilities today, Keystones lay the groundwork for additional functionality in the future.