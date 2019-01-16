ASUS Republic of Gamers Launches Full Range of NVidia GeForce RTX Powered Laptops at CES 2019

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) introduces its latest lineup of gaming laptops at CES 2019, including the ROG Mothership, ROG Zephyrus S GX701, ROG G703, ROG Zephyrus S GX531, ROG Strix SCAR II, and ROG Strix Hero II. All have graphics powered by the latest NVidia GeForce RTX engines. This full top-to-bottom lineup is filled with updates that elevate your portable PC gaming experience across a diverse family of form factors from the ultra-slim Zephyrus S to the musclebound G703.

After raising the bar for desktop gaming performance and visual quality, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX series is poised to do the same for laptops. The new Turing architecture is going mobile, and Republic of Gamers has a diverse lineup to meet any gamer’s needs.

More than just vehicles for the latest GPU, ROG’s NVIDIA GeForce RTX lineup showcases our commitment to enhancing every aspect of gaming laptops. They feature incredibly fast displays framed by amazingly slim bezels, amplifying immersion to draw you deeper into your favorite games. Advanced cooling ensures maximum performance with minimal acoustics and lets you choose between system profiles tuned for different scenarios. Add cutting-edge components and exclusive ROG features, and you have the right foundation for a full family that stands apart from the rest.

Gamers have different priorities, so our laptops follow suit. The GZ700 desktop replacement emphasizes performance over portability with a traditional clamshell in the ROG G703. It is joined by the ultra-slim ROG Zephyrus S GX531 that’s augmented to go beyond gaming. The ROG Strix SCAR II and Hero II reprise their roles in the eSports arena with portable form factors filled with competition-grade hardware.