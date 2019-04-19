ASUS is official PC Partner of ESL One Mumbai

ASUS is the only official PC partner of ESL One Mumbai 2019 that marks the biggest DOTA 2 tournament to be ever hosted in the country. Scheduled from 19th – 21stApril, ESL One Mumbai 2019 with a capacity of up to 8,000 seats, the NSCI Dome is well designed to host large scale entertainment and sports events, serving as a fitting new home for ESL One Mumbai 2019. Twelve of the best Dota 2 teams will battle over a lion’s share of the $US 300,000 prize pool and the coveted championship trophy at India’s first Dota 2 mega event.

The event validates the growing user-base for e-sports in the country. Popularity of e-sports has been consistently on the rise, with estimated 2 million enthusiasts and 2 million occasional viewers. PC-makers and OEMs like ASUS have been at the forefront enabling India’s transition into an e-sporting nation, by introducing compact designs and power-packed features. With ROG and TUF, ASUS has, till date, combined powerful performance with portability to offer Indian gamers with cost-effective and captivating gaming laptops.

Commenting on the latest development, Arnold Su, ROG & PC Head of ASUS India said, “ESL One is one the key events in the e-sporting industry and we are proud to be the only PC brand sponsors, bringing the tournament to India. The user-base for professional and passionate gamers is consistently growing in the nation and global large-scale formats like ESL One are going to expose Indian talent to the best that the world has to offer in e-sporting tournaments. We are affirmative that events like ESL One will contribute towards the budding ambition of professional gamers in the country, inspiring Indian talent to take on global formats. At ASUS, we are determined to remain at the helm of this transition, supporting the talent in India with innovative and affordable gaming technology.”

With ESL One, India will have its very-first big-stadium e-sports event. Thousands of passionate gamers can vibe with their tribe and witness the exciting e-sporting action together in Mumbai.