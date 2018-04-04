ASUS Appoints Leon Yu as new Regional Head for India

ASUS appoints Leon Yu, as the Regional Head for India and South Asia. Leon joins ASUS India from ASUS Middle East to assume the responsibility from Peter Chang, who has now moved to ASUS headquarters in Taiwan, and heads the Market Development Center for APAC.

In his new role, Mr. Leon will be responsible for building ASUS’ brand and business in the South Asia region which includes India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, with a focus towards building client relationships, growing business volumes and sales of ASUS branded products and services.

ASUS believes that Mr. Leon’s in-depth knowledge and experience of the brand, marketing and distribution will bring a new dynamic to the local business particularly in such a highly competitive environment.

Commenting on the appointment Leon Yu said, “I am very pleased to join ASUS India and look forward to building on the momentum and growth that Peter and his team have created here. I’ve already begun engaging with our team across India and am eager to continue to build the incredible reputation ASUS has earned in India across product range starting from smartphones, laptops and the ROG series.” Leon further added, “India is a truly unique market and we are fortunate to have some great relationships and foundations upon which to build further as we work towards fulfilling the vision of ASUS India.”

Leon started his career with ASUS about 15 years back where he was integral part of the leadership in ASUS headquarters, Taiwan. He has been instrumental in building and growing businesses for driving sales and market share for different markets. Prior to this, Leon was the Regional Director for ASUS Middle East for 6 years since 2012, where he was responsible for building and executing the regional strategy, resourcing, and business growth. Under his astute leadership, ASUS Middle East doubled the sales of Notebook, Tablet and is now the No.1 Gaming notebook brand in Middle East region.