ASUS Announces ROG Strix, TUF Gaming and Dual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs

ASUS announced three new NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, including ROG Strix and ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 30 series, GeForce RTX 3080, ROG Strix and ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3070 models. These new GPUs bring buffed-up cooling, PCBs, and power design to complement the new NVIDIA Ampere architecture. From competitive action to high-res immersion, this lineup delivers the latest and greatest in 3D gaming performance.

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, the 2nd generation of RTX, features new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and streaming multiprocessors, bringing stunning visuals, amazingly fast frame rates, and AI acceleration to games and creative applications. Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation, the RTX 30 Series effortlessly powers graphics experiences at all resolutions, even up to 8K at the top end. The GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 represent the greatest GPU generational leap in the history of NVIDIA.

From top to bottom, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 30 Series has received a host of improvements to deliver the next wave of innovation in thermal design and accommodate the impressive NVIDIA Ampere architecture. A new shroud with metal accents encompasses a trio of Axial-tech fans that have been tuned to fulfill specialist roles. The central fan leverages a full-height barrier ring and 13 fan blades that provide boosted static pressure to drive air through the heatsink fins and onto the GPU heat spreader. The two fans on the flanks feature 11 blades and half-height barrier rings to allow for more lateral dispersion and to provide better airflow through the cooling array. Turbulence between fans is reduced thanks to a reversal of the center fan’s rotational direction.

A larger heatsink that fills most of the card’s 2.9-slot footprint was designed to leverage the increased airflow. To get heat up off the die and into the heatsink array, the surface of the heat spreader is polished with MaxContact technology, which improves smoothness at the microscopic level. The extra flatness allows for better contact with the die for enhanced thermal transfer.

Improvements are not limited to the cooling array —top-shelf capacitors, chokes and power stages effortlessly deliver hundreds of watts at a millisecond’s notice.Dubbed Super Alloy Power II, these components are soldered to the PCB using the ASUS-exclusiveAuto-Extreme automated manufacturing process, ensuring smooth joints each card meets our rigorous specifications.

Also included are FanConnect II headers that allow PWM fans to be tuned based on CPU and GPU temperatures, providing extra intake or exhaust for demanding 3D tasks and compute workloads. Builders looking for a quick and simple way to adjust the card’s default behavior can flick an onboard Dual Bios switch to choose between “performance” and “quiet” profiles without software. Another ease-of-use feature is an onboard voltage-sensing circuit that monitors PSU rail voltage. The circuit is fast enough to catch any transients that result in the rail voltage dropping too low. If that happens, a red LED will light up to indicate a power supply issue, making it easier to debug the source of crashes during gameplay.

