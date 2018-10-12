Astrum Launches Trolley Speakers, TM085

Astrum introduces newest Trolley Multimedia Speaker TM085, the right package to experience the party on the wheels with the powerful Sound performance and Big battery to keep you going.

An opt choice for backyard parties, Weddings or Travel, the Trolley Speakers is made portable with a handle and castor Wheels to slide it around. With 7.4V2A lead-acid battery, the speaker keeps the parties going, for up to 3 hours non-stop, and also gets fully charged under 8 hours.

Defining the engineering brilliance, the 24 LED Lights circular light display enhances your experience to the next level. The speaker with 40Watt RMS delivers exceptional sound experience, at both high and low Volumes. Its 8-inch Woofer, dispenses heart thumping bass, ensuring that you always experience clear highs and mids, with a stupendous level of detail.

Enhancing your experience, the speaker also supports numerous connectivity options which includes USB and SD/MMC Cards along with Bluetooth and the very unique, Sleep function. The Speaker also comes with built-in FM and a full functional remote control.

Jazzing up the non-stop party, the speaker comes with wireless Microphones for karaoke and entertainment so that you enjoy making your own music. With remote controlled operations, the user can choose the preferred access for sound output.