Astrum announces first Qi Wireless Charging Power Bank PB310 – 10000mAh

Astrum announces its first Qi Wireless Power Bank PB310. The Wireless charging 10000Mah Power Bank is compatible with mobiles (that supports Qi enabled devices) without plug when charging, making it convenient and efficient, along with the option of Wired charging with 2A USB output.

Seamless in Design, PB310 comes with non-silicone pad surface that holds the smartphone in place. The power bank comes with Built-in smart chip, intelligent identification equipment, smart matching and automatic changing current Dual USB ports. PB310 charges phones, pads or other small electronic devices simultaneously with its unique multi charging facility. Ensuring true freedom of placement, just place your device on it to start charging and 5W of output power, charges devices fast and safe. The Power Bank also comes with Smart IC protection which avoids the circumstances like over-charging, over-discharging and a short circuit.

With efficiency rate of up to 90 percent, the power bank automatically adjusts output based on the device. Speaking on the new addition, Manoj Kumar Pansari, CMD – Astrum India says, “Developing products that understand the needs of the Millennial generation, our newest launch at the most affordable price point brings True Wireless on the go”

Fabricated with Li-Polymer Battery the 10000mAh Power Bank withstands 500 power cycles & can fully charge most smart phones upto 2-3 times. The power bank also supports Type C Charging.

In shades of black, the product is already available with leading retail stores and exclusively with Amazon.