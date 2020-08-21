ASSOCHAM- MeitY & DST Partner to Launch Exhibition -SMARTecIndia2020

Apex industry body ASSOCHAM in partnership with Ministry of Information Technology & Electronics, Govt. of India and Department of Science & Technology, Govt of India has announced the launch of SMARTecIndia2020 on 25 Sept 2020, which aims to be India’s first and largest Smart Exhibition of Smart Technologies. Biggest technology giant Ericsson has come on board as ICT Awards Partner to support the initiative.

As the whole world fights the challenge of the on-going COVID19 pandemic, the Industry sectors all over the world are motivated to moving towards digitization of their operations. Smart Technologies have truly become a boon for the businesses during such times, when almost every sector has started using AI, IoT and various other technology platforms to continue their operations and serve their customers.

In a bid to provide necessary boost to this sector and initiate a global dialogue on strengthening the policy framework, international business potentials, etc.

The uniquely curated confluence of smart technologies from all sectors will experience a week long virtual exhibition which will be attended by over 400 Exhibitors from India and various leading countries, live demonstrations and product launches of exciting products and services, participation from progressive state governments.

In order to celebrate the spirit of innovation, the initiative will also award 10 top innovations from various sectors on 27th of September 2020 in the EnnovateIndia2020 conference.

Mr Deepak Sood, Secretary General of ASSOCHAM shared “We are experiencing a new normal and smart technologies are playing a very vital role in making, not only our lives smarter and simpler, but also making our businesses more efficient and competitive. Initially, only few sectors like Education, Manufacturing, Entertainment etc were using smart technologies, but I am glad to see sectors like Agriculture, Energy, BFSI etc also joining in. I am expecting huge growth of this sector in future, with more and more users and businesses coming up to start using them. I am glad, India is taking a lead here as well. ASSOCHAM has always advocated that economy of nations must continue and hence once again ASSOCHAM is taking lead in providing a timely and cost effective business development platform to businesses across globe.”

SMARTecIndia2020 platform is aimed to be a highly cost-effective sales tool for smart technologies which ensures round the clock global outreach to potential business prospects, providing complete flexibility of timing and convenience for visitors from any geography.

Countries like USA, Israel, Russia, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Germany, Peru, Estonia, Korea, Japan, Argentina, Canada, El Salvador, Chile, Costa Rica, Brazil, Mauritius and Singapore are expected to participate and showcase their unique propositions in the smart technologies from all sectors. Out of which Latvia & Israel have already confirmed their partnerships.