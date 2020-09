ASIRT, the Mumbai-Based Association, Announces New Managing Committee

ASIRT (Association of System Integrators & Retailers In Technology) announces new managing committee members as described below:

The New Managing Committee Members:

Chairman, Tushar Parekh (from Silicon Netsecure Pvt Ltd),

President, Tushar Shah (of Paths Enterprises),

Secretary, Nilesh Kadakia (of Neotech Infocom),

Treasurer, Hiten Shah (of Zeta Infotech),

Vice President, Sanjay Ruparel (of Ruparel Computers Pvt. Ltd),

Vice President, Shirish Marathe (fo Competc),

Vice President, Jayesh Sompura (of Active Computers),

Member, Amit Shah (of TAS Technologies),

Member, Bharat Chheda (of N-Tech Automation),

Member, Jitendra Gupta (of Pioneer I.T. Solution Pvt Ltd),

Chief Mentor, Chetan Shah (of Xpress Computer Ltd),

Co-Opt Member, (of Jiten Mehta Magnamious Systems Pvt Ltd),

Co-Opt Member, Manish Kapasi (of Avion Electronics Pvt Ltd),

Co-Opt Member, Kaustubh Kulkarni (of Fusion Softwares & Systems Pvt Ltd),