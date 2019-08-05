ASIRT hosts Smartiply – a US based Enterprise IoT Gateway solutions Start-up, for their July Techday

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) hosted Smartiply – a US based start-up working towards innovative IoT Gateway solutions, as key sponsor for their July Techday. The event also had a special Evolve session focussed on Business Opportunities in Government sector for SME and MSE’s, covered by three eminent speakers from the domain.

The evening began on a high note with key sponsor, Smartiply formally announcing the official launch of distribution of their product portfolio through Bluecom Infotech Pvt Ltd, at the Techday. Smartiply India Pvt Ltd, established in 2016, is a subsidiary of Smartiply Inc., USA and specializes in Routers and Edge Gateways with multi-channel aggregation and edge computing capabilities for large scale deployments for remote office connectivity, e-surveillance, smart cities, and applications requiring robust and boosted connectivity and processing on the edge. At the event, Smartiply announced Bluecom Infotech as a National Distributor for Smartiply’s range of Routers and Edge Gateways with exclusivity for the Western region.

Post the announcement, Vishal Nagpal, Business Development Head, Smartiply India, shared an insightful presentation with the Members, showcasing their innovative product portfolio and various use case scenarios and success stories. He also shared special Member discounts and offers for Channel Partners. Nagpal said, “We are a three year old company and so far most of our customer outreach has been through the SI community. They have also been instrumental in our product development process and now that our product portfolio is ready, we felt this to be a good time to engage with the partner community. ASIRT, being a premium Association of SI’s and IT Retailers in Mumbai, was our first choice, mainly also because we get an opportunity to connect with key decision makers and business owners.

We understand that this is also a crucial time for the trade community as most are looking to move from hardware based products to software based solutions. Our new range of offerings is aptly designed to meet this requirement and together, we look forward to a long and professionally beneficial association.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Shankar Pooli, Managing Director, Smartiply India said “The company is founded on key patents in the fog computing area & our products provide robust & boosted connectivity and also have support for sensor connectivity. We are delighted to announce Bluecom Infotech as our Distribution partner, to make available Smartiply’s innovative suite of products and solutions to Enterprise customers across multiple verticals in India.”

“Smartiply’s products having combination of custom-built software and patented software with its modular design has made it possible to integrate different technologies in a single box and presents a great opportunity to meet requirements of customers for all industry verticals” said, Biren Yadav, Managing Director, Bluecom Infotech Pvt Ltd.