ASIRT hosts Lenovo and Enjay IT Solutions as part of their Monthly Techday for December

As the last Techday for the calendar year 2018, Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT), hosted an insightful evening for Members, with sessions on CRM and other efficiency-enhancing software from Enjay IT Solutions and Storage and Data Centre management offerings from Lenovo. The Evolve session of the evening was an inspiring and methodological approach to Time Management by Siddharth Shah – Author, Entrepreneur, TedX Speaker, and Business Coach from Napoleon Hill Foundation – USA.

The evening began with an interactive session by Limesh Parekh of Enjay IT Solutions. A friendly face and a popular Member of ASIRT, Mr. Parekh shared insightful innovations in the Mobile CRM domain, with special NFR product package offering 75% discount exclusively for ASIRT Members and Partners. Through the presentation and the product demo, Mr. Parekh highlighted the need for businesses to adopt CRM for creating an organized and updated database that would assist sales and marketing staff to have a better rate of lead generation and thus grow business. Among his other offerings, he spoke of Enjay’s Telephony, Tally on Cloud, Thin Client and Linux on Desktop solutions, all designed to meet the requirements of Indian businesses and entrepreneurs.

Mr. Parekh also introduced two new solutions – the attendance system and the mobile quotation system for Indian SME’s and MSME’s. Speaking about his range of products and his commitment to leverage technology to provide the winning edge to small businesses, Mr Limesh Parekh, said, “All ENJAY products are designed and developed keeping in mind the ease of functioning and mindset of the Indian businesses. Our goal is to create an ecosystem where Indian businesses can easily leverage the latest technology offerings and grow their business exponentially. In the coming year, we at ENJAY will be focusing on building a strong channel partner network through aggressive cross-selling and upselling of products and services. Our products offer great profit margins with scope for recurring earnings, where every time a customer renews its service with ENJAY, the Partners get paid, like a SIP account. Apart from the CRM packages for Partners and SME’s, Tally on Cloud is the largest growing segment in India and will also be the focus for structured expansion of ENJAY through channel Partners. Additionally, for 2019, we also plan on exploring emerging technologies like AI and Chatbots and integrate them in innovative ENJAY products and services, that can be accessible to Indian SME’s and Start-up’s.”

The next session for the evening was led by Rohit Sharma, Regional Channel Manager, and Ashmar Kalangottil, Technical Sales Consultant, DCG, both of Lenovo Global Technology (India) Pvt. Ltd., who shared an insightful presentation on Lenovo’s Servers, Data Centre Management, and Engineering Solutions. Highlighting the portfolio Mr Ashmar spoke about Lenovo’s Data Centre solutions through the ThinkSystem series for Server, Storage and Networking and ThinkAgile – the Next Generation Software Defined Infrastructure.

Lenovo Ranked No. 1 in global reliability survey as per research by ITIC 2017 and No. 24 in Supply chain by Gartner, Lenovo offers an intuitive range of unified product and service portfolio spread across 5 key categories, namely the Hyper-scale, SDDC, High-Performance Computing, Data Center Infrastructure and Services. Further, Lenovo strongly believes in being a highly complementary service provider, such that their solutions can be easily installed to function in conjugation with several leading OEM’s (viz NUTANIX, VMware, Microsoft, Red Hat, Suse etc) in the market.

Some of the key innovations by Lenovo presented to the ASIRT Members included the first of its kind Warm Water-Cooled Super Computer and the award-winning SAP HANA Certified innovative Lenovo Server. Speaking about Lenovo’s growth strategy and go-to-market plans, especially with regards to Channel Partners, Ashish Taneja, Channels Head – DCG, Lenovo said, “Lenovo is today the fastest growing Servers and Data Centre solutions providing company in India, growing at a rate of 50%, QOQ. The channel partners and the SI’s contribute 95% of our business, making them crucial to our success and growth. Thus all our future marketing and sales strategies and investments are focussed on the SI community and we are thus glad to have a platform like ASIRT to reach out to the channel partners in Mumbai. We look forward to the continuous support and mutual growth.”