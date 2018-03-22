Artis Launches Bluetooth Headphones and Headsets with Active Noise Cancellation

Artis announced a flurry of improved range of Bluetooth Headphones as well as Headsets – BR200, G37, BH90S, BE410M, BE910M, BH300M & BH400M. All these new products combine uncompromising sound quality and portability along with dynamic stereo output, powerful bass, aesthetic design, and an urban appeal.

“The increasing passion towards music demands for improved clarity, sharp sound, powerful bass and dynamic stereo output which are the key features of our new products. The ergonomically designed earbuds combine the noise-cancelling properties along with the comfort of headphones lets user to enjoy music for longer periods,” said Anil Daryani, Director at Artis. “As media consumption by our customers continues to go mobile, we are ecstatic to answer these queries by offering these new wireless ranges of products.”

Artis’s new wide range power packed headphones are crafted to satisfy the desire of music enthusiasts. They have a decent Bluetooth range of 10-15 meters with good battery life, including music playback and talk time. Users can experience the unmatchable and unbeatable music with external noise cancellation, exceptional bass, HD audio and many more salient features. Voice command feature stands high in the feature list.

Bluetooth Stereo Headsets for hands-free calling and music are made of ultra-light weight plastic, minimalistic over ear arch design to fit users’ ear cup comfortably.