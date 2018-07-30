Artis launches 4 new products on Amazon Prime Day 2018

Artis has announced the launch of 4 new products on Amazon Prime Day 2018, namely BT-X3, BT603 wireless portable bluetooth speakers, PB15000 powerbank & VIP1000W PSU. Through this collaboration, Artis products will become easily available to bigger audience, thus strengthening and expanding brand’s reach. Artis products are perfectly designed to be an ideal solution to users’ problems, as each line incorporates highly rugged design elements to offer superior quality output and accentuate users’ personal styles.

“Although we are traditionally a channel oriented company, in response to the changing demands of the customers in terms of speed, flexibility and to support business growth we have launched product these products on Amazon,” said Anil Daryani, Director at Artis. “Events & associations like this give us an opportunity to announce more products with jaw dropping deals. We are confident that more and more customers across India will now have easy access to the latest products from Artis along with an efficient and reliable buying experience. “