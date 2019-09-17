ANT MY ERP Solution Launched for SMEs and MSMEs

ANT MY ERP, a SaaS based ERP software, is designed for SMEs and MSMEs to help them automate their business, centralize their data, and give the required control, thus allowing them to focus on business growth.

This tailor-made business process management software allows businesses to use a system of integrated applications to manage the business, and automate all facets of back office functions including stock planning, warehouse management, customer service, sales and marketing – in a single database, application and user interface. By collecting the shared transactional data of a business from multiple sources, ANT MY ERP guarantees elimination of data duplication and provide data integrity.

ANT MY ERP is developed for a niche market and is of great help to the organisations belonging to hardware industry and deal with sales, service, AMC, rental, etc. The strength of the ANT MY ERP lies in some of the inbuilt key features, including ‘Intellectual Challan Management’, ‘Auto-billing’ and ‘Error Free invoicing’, an ‘Online Real-time GPS’ based Technology and transparent client and vendor portal. The future of work is working anywhere and anytime. ANT MY ERP offers solutions that allow working anywhere, and anytime — empowering business to achieve desired results.

Talking about venturing into the SME market, Arvind Didwania, Founder of ANT MY ERP said, “IT and automation is the key to success of any business. Indian market is witnessing an increasing demand of high-end software solutions across all market segments that can save time, reduce chances of error and facilitate inter-departmental connectivity. ANT MY ERP has been developed by talking to 100s of Business Owners to understand the requirements of the business in terms of integrating people, processes and technologies across the organisation. It makes automation possible at every level, due to which no human is required in some of the crucial tasks such as making Client Invoice and Challans, Managing Service Calls, etc.”