Annual NortonLifeLock Cyber Safety Insights Report Finds Almost 4 in 10 Indian Adults Have Experienced Identity Theft

NortonLifeLock released findings from its annual Cyber Safety Insights Report, revealing that nearly 4 in 10 respondents in India (39%) have experienced identity theft, with 10% impacted in the past year alone.

The study reveals that 61% of respondents feel well-protected against ID theft but 63% would have no idea what to do in case of an identity theft, and more than three-quarters (79%) wish they had more information on what to do if it were to happen. The study further reveals that identity theft and cybercrime appear to be more common among men than women (44% vs. 33% ID theft, 84% vs. 76% cybercrime), and among younger adults (18-39 years) compared to older adults (40+ years) (41% vs. 22% ID theft, 81% vs. 73% cybercrime). Overall, a strong majority of respondents (80%) reported being a victim of a cybercrime at some point in their lives, with two-thirds (66%) having experienced a cybercrime in the past 12 months.

Growing concern over privacy

Over 8 in 10 Indian respondents (81%) report being more alarmed than ever about their privacy, the highest of all 10 countries surveyed by far (67% global average). The two main concerns as reported by the respondents are: selling of sensitive personal information to third parties and it being used in decision-making processes without their consent (41%) and their personal information being exposed in a data breach and compromised by cyber criminals (40%). They are most likely by far to be proactively looking for better ways to protect their privacy (86% vs. 65% global average). Interestingly, almost all Indian respondents (94% vs. 84% global average) have actively taken steps to hide their online footprint (i.e., to protect their online activities and personal information). A majority (74%) have at times chosen not to download a certain app or use a specific service solely because of its privacy policy. They are also more likely than consumers globally to have opted against purchasing a smart home device over privacy or security concerns (63% vs. 37% global average).

“Headlines of identity theft, data breaches and online fraud are on the rise and it is crucial that we understand the seriousness of protecting personal information,” said Ritesh Chopra, Country Director, NortonLifeLock, India. “While the report suggests Indian consumers are more concerned about the misuse of personal information, amongst those of other countries, it also reveals that they are complacent about sharing their data if they get something in return. It is important for consumers to understand that being cyber safe is a shared responsibility that starts with every individual. It is crucial for each one of us to be mindful of our digital footprint, the kind of data we are actively sharing with third parties and the extent of access we are giving them through our devices.”

Aware, yet complacent?

Just over 1 in 10 (14%) report always reading privacy policies in full themselves. Further, Indian respondents are far more likely than consumers globally to report the following situations are acceptable:

• A company selling their online search or shopping history to other companies, so they’ll get more relevant advertisements (52% vs. 25% global average)

• A technology device company allowing its employees to listen to their voice commands via voice assistants to improve products and services (66% vs. 34% global average)

• A social media company using photos or videos they post on social media to help train their artificial intelligence tech to protect their users from seeing violent or inappropriate images (57% vs. 35% global average)