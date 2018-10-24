Anker announces its newest all Weather Portable Speaker, Soundcore Sport XL

Ergonomically designed with inbuilt buttons, the speaker is small enough to fit in palms, paired with the sound quality that is impressively Loud. Being IP67 waterproof (1m depth), dust-tight & Shock resistant the Speaker withstands extreme conditions and tough treatment, perfect for partying on the next big adventure.

Instantly enjoy crisp, dynamic sound with impressive volume from the 8W stereo speakers and rumbling bass from the dual passive subwoofers. Its Advanced Bluetooth technology brings an extended 66ft range (outside) which enables users to take their phone further without losing connection and make hands-free calls with the built-in noise-cancelling mic. With the Breakthrough Battery Performance of 15-hour playtime from the built-in, high-capacity 5200 mAh lithium-ion battery (with Anker’s industry-leading power management) keeps your music playing all day, non-stop. Users can even charge the phone or tablet with the inbuilt charging port.

Offering seamless connection with any Bluetooth enabled device, the Speaker also has Aux and USB support to enable you to play music from any non-Bluetooth device as well.