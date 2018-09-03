AMD Announces 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X

AMD announced that the 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X, with 16-cores and 32-threads, is now available for purchase. At $899 (INR 65990 plus GST), the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X delivers up to 41 percent more multi-threaded performance than the Core i9-7900X.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper “X” series is designed for prosumers, enthusiasts, and multitasking gamers, and now with 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X, AMD ups the ante with significant technology advancements and higher clockspeeds than ever before. Not only that, but the incredible X399 platform – the only solution for users who need the most I/O and exclusive ECC memory support on desktop – gets even better with StoreMI storage acceleration technology.