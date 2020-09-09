AmCap Insurance Taps Birlasoft to Drive Digital Transformation

Birlasoft Ltd, part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified, The CK Birla Group, today announced it has successfully gone live with the Submission Automation Portal for American Capital Assurance Corp (AmCap Insurance).

AmCap Insurance was looking to transform their underwriting operations around submission intake and management. There has been a steady rise in submissions volume and with state expansion planned, AmCap Insurance realized that process automation in conjunction with an intuitive web portal would alleviate the challenges in submission handling workflow. The Submission Automation Portal automates the intake process, data extraction, submission prioritization, and routing with OCR and eligibility. Integration with email and other internal systems facilitates better underwriter- agent collaboration and seamless data exchanges.

Shilpa Bhandari, SVP & Global Head, BFSI, Birlasoft, said, “I would like to congratulate AmCap Insurance for the smooth release of Submission Automation Portal. We are proud to partner with AmCap Insurance in their journey to innovate and achieve excellence in underwriting operations. This platform provides a strong foundation for AmCap Insurance to generate high underwriting profitability and superior customer service to their agency partners and customers.”

“Birlasoft’s contribution to the insurance industry has been phenomenal and we are happy to have them as partners in this journey. They are constant innovators in their space, helping their customers to be more productive with their innovations and cutting- edge business strategies. Currently, we have been collaborating with Birlasoft on a Submission Automation Portal which will not only help achieve excellence in underwriting operations, but propel a desired paradigm shift towards providing seamless service to our customers.” Said, Philip G Peterson III, Vice President and CAO, American Capital Assurance Corp.

Birlasoft has proven itself as a leading mid-tier Enterprise Digital company by carving out a premier position among the minds of global brands; catering to customers across verticals and providing personalized attention with its two-decades of experience in transformational projects. Birlasoft has been invested in industry centric domain solutions and partnerships. The company has successfully delivered projects for insurance customers in areas of core process augmentation, front to back office automation and customer experience. Birlasoft has proven experience in the insurance solutions suite portfolio comprising of various solutions for distribution, policy administration and claims business units. These specific portfolios help to improve collaboration between brokers and underwriters, boosting underwriting efficiency and fighting claim fraud.