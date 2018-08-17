Ambrane Announces Wireless Power Banks

Ambrane widens the Mobile Accessories Portfolio with, its Wireless range of POWER! PW 11 and PW 20 Power Banks are compatible with every Qi enabled devices. The power bank with its comfortable and secure grip for the devices brings super-fast charging experience. To start the wireless charging, just place the smartphone on the powerbank and the 5W of output power, instantly charges the device. Power banks can also charge your product via cable.

Fabricated with Li-Polymer Battery the 10000mAh Power Banks comes with the ability to withstand 500 power cycles & can fully charge most smart phones up to 2-3 times. The stylish PW-11 power bank comes with a Digital Battery Level Display, Dual Ports micro usb and Type C for charging.

The Wireless series is constructed with the multiple chipset protection that provides better security features & efficiency rate of 90 percent, wherein the power bank automatically adjusts output based on the device.

Speaking on the launch of its Wireless Series, Ashok Rajpal, CEO – Ambrane India says, “We are very excited with the launch of our Wireless Series. Not only this will boost your gadgets performance but also bring added comfort and convenience for the most used device. It’s time to revolutionize the Power Market in India – Go Wireless!”

The product is already available with leading retail and ecommerce stores namely Amazon and Flipkart.