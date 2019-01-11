Ambrane announces ultra-compact 10,000 mAh PP-101 Lithium Polymer Power Bank

Ambrane India extends its lightweight range of Power with 10,000 mAh PP-101 Power Bank. Compact in Size, big on Power, stay connected anytime, anywhere.

Sporting the premium rubberized design which spells sophistication, PP101 ensures a long-lasting appeal. Lighter in weight with no compromise in capacity the Power bank is designed for everyday use. The 10000mAh features Dual USB ports, one Micro-USB port, LED charging indicator, LED torch light and gives 5V/2.4A (Auto Switch Mobile Phone Dependent) output.

The power pack withstands up to 500 times charge discharge cycle, making sure your electronic arsenal is always ready. Built in with smart detection, plug and play function, Power will be turned on automatically for charging when connected with a Mobile device.

Speaking on the newest addition Ashok Rajpal – Director, Ambrane India says, “Power Banks have become a part of our daily lives, however the added weight, becomes a challenge. Our revolutionary new range of power banks addresses the needs being compact in size, and high on power”

With 9 layers of advanced chipset protection and quality polymer cell, the BIS Certified power bank, features a horde of advanced safety features including Short Circuit Protection, Over-charge Protection, and Over Discharge Protection & Over Voltage Protection, that assures maximum user and device safety at all times.