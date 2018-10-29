Ambrane announces its new Smart Band AFB – 20

Ambrane yet again spoils users for choice, with its latest “Smart Band AFB -20”, the right motivation to keep you going longer on ground.

The smart band comes with a wide rectangular display, and a silicone strap with a firm grip. Smart Band AFB- 20 tracks calories burned, distance walked, notifications, floors climbed with the Step Pedometer. The Smart Band gives you sedentary reminder, pushing you to achieve your daily targets. Additionally, the Smart Band monitors your sleep quality along with the silent vibration alarm letting you create your own sleep patterns in sync with your fitness goals.

Equipped with 45 mAh battery, battery life standby time of upto 7 days, the fitness tracker provides notifications on messages, mails, WhatsApp and calls that are received on the phone.

Further with Anti Lost Alert and Find Phone feature makes it easy to trace your mobile or tablet in an emergency situation. You also get an emergency SOS feature through which calls will take place immediately.

Download the app Flag Fit available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, to get started. The product is already available with leading retail and Online stores across India.