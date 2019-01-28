AMB Cinemas enthrall Hyderabad movie-goers with Barco Laser projectors, ushering in a new standard in the cinema industry

AMB Cinemas, a joint venture between Asian Cinemas Group and Superstar Mahesh Babu, announced a partnership with Qube Cinemas and Cinionic, the Barco joint venture providing innovative cinema solutions to theaters. This partnership will bring an elevated movie experience to AMB, delivering exceptional projection quality, bright clear images and an incredible sense of immersion to AMB movie-goers through the addition of Barco’s Flagship Laser Projectors in AMB’s Superplex Theater.

Barco’s Flagship Lasers have been Asian Cinemas Groups choice projection system for its exceptional image quality and simplified installation process. This extended partnership will further the market’s movie experience Barco is known for by combining its superior projection technologies with AMB’s effective ambient design.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajiv Bhalla, MD, Barco India said: “Our strong heritage and leadership in the cinema industry provide us with a real advantage to redefine the future of cinema. With our cinema joint venture, Cinionic, announced earlier this year, we have further cemented our promise of delivering moviegoers true, life-like immersion through bright, sharp images, crisp colors and contrast. As Asian Cinemas takes a giant step forward with its AMB Superplex, Barco remains its partner of choice for our exceptional projection quality and ease of maintenance. We believe that together we are bringing in a refreshing cinema experience for our audiences in the state.”

He further added, “India is a booming entertainment market. However, there are only eight cinema screens per million people which means there is significant headroom for growth to expand our footprint of digital cinema projectors. With over 45% share in the Cinema projector market in India, we are very confident that we will remain the partner of choice for the group even as they follow through their expansion plan of 50 more screens across the region.”