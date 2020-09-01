Amazon.in announces ‘WOW Salary Days’

Amazon.in has announced ‘WoW Salary Days’ bringing together a host of deals and offers on Appliances, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Furniture and more. Customers can choose their favourite brands and products at great prices from this specially curated store until September 03, 2020.

During ‘Wow Salary Days’ on Amazon.in, customers can also look forward to more savings on high value products from the biggest brands such as LG, Bosch, Bajaj, Bose, Sony, Dell, Mi Android TVs, Hometown, Duroflex, Sleepwell & more. They can also avail affordable finance options such as No-cost EMI and exchange offers.

Customers using Bank of Baroda Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI option can avail 10% instant discount on a minimum transaction of INR 7,500 with maximum discount up to INR 1,500 and INR 2,000 respectively.

Here are some of the top offers by participating brands & sellers –

Large Appliances

Up to 50% off on large appliances

New launches in washing machines from brands like White – Westinghouse(trademark by Electrolux), Toshiba and Foxsky now available on Amazon, starting INR 7,499

Up to 35% off on refrigerators from top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, Godrej and more

Up to 40% off on air conditioners from top brands such as Voltas, Daikin, LG, Godrej, Sanyo and more

Up to 50% off on chimneys on brands such as KAFF, Hafele, Prestige, Faber and more

TVs

Up to 35% off on Televisions

Up to 30% off on Premium TVs

Up to 35% off on 4k TVs

TVs starting INR 1,767 per month (NCEMI Option)

Up to 18 months NCEMI on premium brands

Consumer Electronics

Premium headphones and speakers from Bose, Sony, Harman Kardon upto 9 months No Cost EMI

Up to 50% off on Speakers

Soundbars starting INR 5000

Up to 60% off on Cameras and accessories

Personal Computer

Up to 50 % off on Computing devices & Accessories

Up to 40% off on Laptops

Up to 40% off on Gaming Essentials

Up to 40% off on Smartwatches

Up to 40% off on Hard drives & SSDs