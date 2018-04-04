Alienware and Dell Launching six new Windows 10 Gaming Laptops

Alienware and Dell are launching six new Windows 10 gaming laptops based on the new 8th Gen Intel® Core high performance processors, with significant enhancements over prior generations. Continuing Dell’s commitment to provide the ultimate gaming experience for everyone, Dell is also debuting Dell G Series, revitalizing the Dell Gaming portfolio. This suite of PCs, starting at $749, is designed and engineered for the gamer who prioritizes performance and excellent gameplay.

Further expanding its more than a decade long legacy in esports, Alienware is forging new partnerships with the NBA 2K League, Miami HEAT and Misfits Gaming, and taking its partnership with Team Liquid into unchartered territory for North American esports. These organizations and teams have turned to Alienware for a competitive advantage.

“We are ambassadors to the PC gaming world,” says Frank Azor, vice president and general manager, Alienware and Dell Gaming. “From pushing the boundaries of innovation in our Alienware line and creating systems for today’s top competitive gamers and leagues, to our new affordable G Series line-up, we’re enabling gamers of all levels to game at their best.”

Alienware 15 and 17 gaming laptops will offer new 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5, i7, and i9 processors with up to 6-cores, enabling overclocking up to 5.0GHZ for the first time ever on Alienware’s most powerful family of laptops. To extract maximum performance from Intel’s top powerhouse processors, Alienware mechanically engineered improved cooling technology, Alienware Cryo-Tech v2.0, with 50% thinner fan blades and a vapor chamber on the CPU to cool down the higher number of cores more efficiently. Fusing these breakthrough innovations into new Alienware 15 and 17 laptops adds a measurable 10% performance boost1, making AAA gameplay and VR immersion significantly smoother.

To help gamers effortlessly yield their most peak performance, Alienware has incorporated the next generation of Alienware Command Center into its latest lineup of laptops. Debuted at CES 2018, this simple yet elegant new interface helps novice and experienced gamers optimize, overclock, and tune Alienware PCs and peripherals to their unique gaming needs. Catering further to user-customization, the Alienware Command Center gives gamers complete control over the Alienware 15 and 17 laptops’ 13 programmable lighting zones supporting full RGB values and up to 16.8m colors, unlocking more than 80 quadrillion possible lighting combinations to explore.

Joining the Alienware 15 and 17’s iconic space grey aesthetic, Alienware welcomes a sleek new Epic Black color option in both sizes8.