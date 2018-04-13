Alaris Earns 5-Star Rating in CRN’s Partner Program Guide for Second Consecutive Year

Alaris announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has given the Alaris Partner Program a 5-Star rating in its 2018 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2018 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research team assessed each vendor’s partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

“The Alaris Partner Program is designed to empower partners to expand, connect and grow,” said Don Lofstrom, President & General Manager, Alaris. “Our partners have a wide range of options to expand their offerings with our ecosystem of world-class distributed and production scanners, capture solutions, and service. We’re committed to help partners connect with more leads through demand generation programs and sales enablers. And we make it easier for partners to grow profitable revenue with our new rebates, incentives, and promotions.”

Alaris has a long track record of partnering with the IT channel to drive breakthrough results. Last year’s refresh of the Alaris Partner Program combined with the launch of the Alaris IN2 Ecosystem offer an integrated approach to digital transformation built around scanners, software, services and partnership.

“Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers,” said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today.”