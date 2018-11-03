AKAI launches 4K ULTRA HD Smart LED TV’s

AKAI India has expanded its consumer electronics product portfolio with the launch of 65 inch (164 cms), 55 inch (140 cms) and 49 inch (125 cms) 4K ULTRA HD Smart LED TV in India. The Smart TVs are the futuristic TV’s with trusted Japanese technology.

These Smart TV’s have 1.5 GB of RAM and 8 GB ROM which is the best amongst other similar products. AKAI’s vision is to bring in the hallmark of Japanese technology offering rich user-friendly features bringing to life every picture in its most pristine and vivid form.

The 4K ULTRA HD Smart LED TV comes with a sleek design with an in-built AKAI Store, an entertainment hub at the consumers’ fingertips, giving a complete access to various apps & entertainment content. Consumers will get unlimited access to their favourite content at the AKAI store at their convenience. The key features include in-built internet connectivity that allows consumers to surf through the websites, watch video on demand, stay socially connected and play games on the app store. The TV’s A+ grade panel gives high performance, error free resolution, reliability, colour scheme, durability, brightness and contrast for a totally redefining viewing experience.

Commenting on the launch, Anurag Sharma, Director, AKAI India said, “With this launch we now have all the models starting from 24 inch to 65 inch and further planning to expand our offering further in the Indian market and provide seamless experience of the entire product range. This has made us ready for upcoming festival season where we expect to capture a sizeable market share.”

He further added, “India has the world’s fastest growing LED television market. The Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association, estimates a sale of 17 million TVs in the current fiscal year. Due to rising population of middle income population, the demand for smarter TVs is increasing. With the launch of these new Smart TVs, our aim is to bring to our consumers a whole new level of TV viewing experience.”

The new smart TVs is loaded with features including in-built Wi-Fi; Smart TV; 1.07 Billion Rich Colours; USB Ports; Dolby Audio making it a comprehensive package.