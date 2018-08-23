Aisen expands its Audio Range with Inbuilt battery ‘Trolley Speaker, A12UKB800’

Aisen announced ’Trolley Speaker – A12UKB800′, the monstrous sound (equipped with 2 large speakers 10″ + 6.5″ and two separate tweeters), designed for the ultimate acoustic experience and the ability to play music and party at anywhere and everywhere.

Engineered for the Mobile users, the speaker delivers exceptional sound and hard hitting bass, that keeps the music experience going for up to 5 hours, thanks to its powerful, long-lasting battery. Suited both for House Music and on the go parties, the speaker features an output of 12,000 PMPO & 3-way Watt sound system with 120W RMS, improving your Music experience to club like vibe.

The speaker compliments every room and set up. With its unique LED Display and Glamor design, the good looks remains its key highlight.The ingeniously designed speaker comes with retractable trolley, for easy and convenient movability.

Blast your favourite tunes, the speaker inspires a creature vibe in the atmosphere that will leave an impact on everyone that beholds this prized ownership without having to worry about the physical location, be it the beach or a camp fire you don’t need to look for a power input for a monstrous sound anymore, The speakers offer Bluetooth connectivity, USB, SD & MMC slot alternatives. With Electrical Guitar Inputs and Wireless Mic enjoy the Karoke sessions to make your own music.

With remote controlled operations and circular control pods in the front; choose the preferred access for sound output.