Aisen conducts its Mega Partners Meet Josh Se Junoon Tak in Delhi

Aisen organized its Mega Dealers Meet at The Leela, Delhi. Attended by over 150 partners in the organization’s distributor-dealer network, the event marked the announcement of 35 products in 4 categories in the coming quarter.

Aimed at enhancing its channel connect and understanding the market requirements and needs from a partner standpoint, the meet also focused on the future business strategies with a focus to develop market in emerging geographies, for its rich and wide suit of offerings for the year.

The organization’s representatives interacted with partners at personal level to ensure that all queries could be resolved immediately.

Commenting on the success of the event Vinit Agarwal – Brand & Marketing Director – Aisen said, “The Meet aimed to recognize the key role that our Partners play in helping us consolidate our business and achieve growth in India. Our Mega meet received an enthusiastic response from our partners and we used it as a forum for discussions between partners and management. Adding which, we also upraised them about the several new developments as Aisen readies to expand its operations aggressively in India”

Aisen with the meet, reiterates the Brands commitment on mutual growth with Channel partners, in growing and expanding the brands presence across India.