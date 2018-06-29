Aisen announces its first Trolley DJ Tower Speaker with Electronic Drum Pads, A20UKB830

Aisen enters speaker category with the launch of the Ultimate DJ Music station ‘Trolley DJ Tower Speaker – A20UKB830’, equipped with electronic drum sets pad, that lets you experience the capabilities of the classic drums, on the speaker.

It’s time to Mix and party like a DJ. The speaker on the top panel also comes with Multimedia controls – volume, bass and treble control keeping your Music personalized to you. Suited both for House Music and professionals, the speaker also features an output of 20000 PMPO Watt 3-way sound system with 180W RMS and seamless Bluetooth connectivity compatible with almost any device. Play and scratch tunes on packed DJ controller that boasts several advanced DJ functionalities; the disc cut speaker sports 7 Band Equalizer, with extremely balanced and natural sound.

The speaker is equipped with an LED light display, with the onboard lighting effects with beat control, you not only feel and hear the music but see it as well! The DJ Speakers, also houses Electrical Guitar Inputs and Wireless Microphone for the Karoke nights. With built-in wheels for easy transport the speaker brings the possibility to take the party virtually anywhere.

Entering the new product category, Vinit Agarwal, Director Brand & Marketing – Aisen India said, “With the new product diversification ‘Audio’ we aim to revolutionize the Market in India bringing the perfect confluence of Good Looks and Technology at the right pocket prices. Very soon we shall be launching a series of our Audio products, the DJ Speaker is just the beginning, we are working upon several path – breaking products for the Industry”

With several connectivity options, which includes Bluetooth, USB, SD, AUX x 2, keep your music connected. The speaker can also be fully operated via the remote control and also comes with FM Radio support.

Constructed of premium material and finish, in shades of slate grey, the product is available with leading retail stores like Value Plus etc. and ecommerce portals across India.