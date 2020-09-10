AIMobile Provides Professional-Grade Industrial Intelligent Application Solutions (AI + IoT) for Industrial Environments

AIMobile, based out of Taipei, Taiwan, mainly provides industrial intelligent application solutions (AI + IoT), dedicated to designing and manufacturing professional-grade products that meet various industrial environments. We have combined decades of mobile device development experience and emerging AI technology to produce unique and powerful industrial solutions. These highly customized solutions are used in transportation, parking, self-driving cars, retail, hotel management, medical care, logistics, fleet management, warehousing, factory and public facilities management, etc.

Providing a wide range of reliable high-quality services has always been the core value that AIMobile is proud of. AIMobile has more than 30 years of wireless handheld device hardware design and manufacturing experience, and more than 10 years of software development services. Now it combines artificial intelligence new technology can meet customer requirements to provide a variety and more advanced solutions.

AIMobile has been instrumental in testing out autonomous buses as the country’s capital looks to make travel more convenient and the roads safer at all times of the day. Using the same sensor and communication technology, AIMobile has been able to customize its solution to inform and aid autonomous vehicles as they make their way through the city. The diverse applicability of AIMobile’s solution has made it quite the helpful partner to many local governments in Taiwan.

If you have been to a restaurant where the wait-staff takes your order with a tablet, you have seen an AIMobile product. If you have been to a hospital and gotten a checkout, you have seen their product too. AIMobile’s presence can be seen in retail, field service, warehouse and logistics, etc. What’s more, AIMobile’s proprietary software can easily be upgraded to 5G network, keeping it compatible with the advancement of network technology. With such a high-level of skill, AIMobile has quickly become one of the biggest ODM brands in the Taiwanese market and is a mainstay for evolving Taiwan into a smart country of the future.

AIMobile a ONE-STOP product and service provider, not only can design and manufacture a full range of industrial intelligent equipment, but also provide customers systematic solutions. AIMobile’s application with big data and artificial intelligence solutions must be your best partner to enter the next generation of intelligent industrial products.