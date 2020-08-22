Actifio Partners with Birlasoft to Provide Cloud Services to Enterprise

Actifio, the pioneer of copy data management software, was chosen by Birlasoft, part of the multibillion dollar diversified The CK Birla Group to help its customers innovate, transform and excel with Actifio’s multi-cloud copy data management software platform.

With Actifio, Birlasoft can bring extensive innovation to its customers across public, private, and hybrid clouds; DevOps and test data management; instant setup and teardown of centralized data for analytics via self-service; and secure centralized control and instant access to production copies for continuous security testing for its larger enterprise customers across manufacturing, BFSI, retail, healthcare, and life sciences.

Actifio’s solutions fit the dynamic needs of Birlasoft’s diverse customer base, as organizations can use Actifio to leverage public, private, or hybrid cloud environments. With quick data backup, reduced recovery time and minimal business disruption, Actifio’s incremental-forever backup and patented Virtual Data Pipeline technology helps enterprises rapidly recover massive databases instantly, anywhere in the public cloud or on-premises, simultaneously reducing risk and improving RPO/RTO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing/Recovery Time Objective).

Kapil Uniyal, VP & HBU Head, Infrastructure, Security and Cloud Technology Services, Birlasoft said, “Enterprises are re-envisioning IT services strategies around customer-centricity, exceptional user experience and process agility. Birlasoft is committed to provide future-ready solutions, empowering enterprises to harness digital ways of working. The partnership with Actifio is highly strategic to our journey in delivering transformational IT services to enterprises, across diverse technology platforms.”

Ravi Kollipara, Actifio India Vice President & Country Manager, said, “Birlasoft is exactly the type of company we want to partner with. They are innovators in their space, constantly innovating and staying at the cutting-edge of businesses, helping their customers be more productive. Currently, we are working together on a joint solution for a leading healthcare customer, building their cloud-based global disaster recovery and SAP backup solution.”