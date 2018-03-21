Acer Unveils Predator Orion 9000

Acer announced the launch of enormously powerful gaming desktop- Predator Orion 9000, under its premium Predator gaming series. The revolutionary gaming desktop features powerful Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition processors with up to 18 cores and 36 threads and up to two NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti graphics cards for ultimate gaming performance

Commenting on the launch, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, said, “We are thrilled to welcome to our gaming arsenal the iconic Predator Orion 9000 gaming desktop. The Orion 9000 is a desktop of extreme power designed especially for the demanding professional gamer with advanced cooling and game ready features to easily take on any game out there. Acer has the widest portfolio of gaming PCs in India with products catering to budding gamers to professionals. With the launch of this, we have moved a step closer to our commitment of delivering the best gaming products for gamers at every level”

The Predator Orion 9000 will offer up to a cutting-edge Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition and can accommodate up to 128 GB DDR4 memory, allowing it to handle compute-intensive tasks with ease while providing exceptional performance. One-punch overclocking enables battlers to select turbo performance with a single press of a button. Equipped with the futuristic Intel Optane memory Orion 9000 delivers blistering read and write speeds and a massive 2TB hard

Designed to intimidate enemies and inspire game play, the commanding aesthetics of the Predator Orion 9000 series feature a black-and-silver spacecraft-like exterior with customizable RGB lighting along the sides of the front bezel. Its massive side window panel highlights the striking and powerful interior with a design that keeps electromagnetic interference (EMI) levels in check despite the size of the opening. Optional fans with customizable RGB lighting creates a virtual light show for an even more arresting appearance. Outfitted with two handles and wheels covered with a carbon fiber pattern, the new rigs can be easily moved from one location to another.