Acer Unveils New Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

Acer announced its all new refreshed designed Nitro 5 gaming laptop, with improved specifications, designed to satisfy the budding gamers seeking great performance in an attractive laser-textured design. Powered by latest 6 Core high performance 8th Generation Intel Core processor with Optane memory or AMD Ryzen 5 processor the new laptop is targeted towards users who enjoy the thrill of gaming with friends and building their own network of like-minded players.

The Nitro 5’s new refreshed chassis design features a top cover with elegant laser texturing that brings bold refinement to the gaming laptop. A matte, crimson red hinge is a gorgeous yet understated accent that beautifully matches the futuristic design of the backlit keyboard.

“The new Nitro 5 has been developed keeping the fact in mind that, gamers want powerful specs to enable great experiences on the go at affordable price point and this product is designed to tackle these needs specifically. The advanced features and the latest hardware with a refreshed striking exterior adds to its uniqueness and provides the feeling of intensity to a gamer”, says Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO & Consumer Business Head, Acer India.

The Acer Nitro 5 packs in the latest-generation 6 Core high performance 8th Generation Intel Core processor with NVIDIA GTX 1050 or 1050Ti graphics card or the AMD Ryzen 5 processor with Radeon™ RX560 graphics for faster rendering, improved lighting and texture details so users can immerse themselves in on-screen excitement. Intel Optane memory gives fast read and write speeds, quick loading and restarting in mere seconds so players can get to the action immediately. Moreover, the system memory is now clocked at a 2666MHz which is about 10% faster than the current standard. Once in the throes of battle, Acer’s new Nitro Sense control software for Cooling management and System Monitoring allows the monitoring of the CPU/GPU.

The 39.6cm (15.6) Full HD IPS display produces brilliant visuals with crisp details, letting users enjoy every moment in the game. For better online collaboration, a front-facing HD web camera lets users strategize face-to-face, and then celebrate together as they bask in their post-match glory. Users can also easily broadcast games live with Mixer, directly from the Game bar on Windows 10 simply by pressing the Windows key plus G.