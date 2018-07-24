Acer Unleashes a Gaming Beast with the new Predator Helios 500 Notebook

Acer launched the brand new Predator Helios 500, the ultimate gaming notebook, in India. The Predator Helios 500, features up to 8th Gen Intel Core i9-8950HK with Nvidia GTX1070 8GB Graphics or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with AMD Vega 56 Graphics. It features VR-Ready performance, advanced thermal technologies, and blazing-fast connectivity.

“The demand for our Predator series has been phenomenal, hence we have expanded the Helios gaming notebook line to provide our gamers with extreme performance on the go. With top of the line processors, graphics card and advanced cooling with custom control for ultimate gaming the Predator Helios 500 represents the epitome of laptop gaming”, said, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO & Consumer Business Head, Acer India.

Designed for extreme gamers, the Predator Helios 500 is a gaming beast. It features up to overclockable 8th generation Intel Core i9 8950HK + Nvidia GTX1070 8GB Graphics or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 + AMD Vega 56 Graphics. Intel Optane memory1 increases responsiveness and load times, while ultra-fast NVMePCIe SSDs, Killer DoubleShot Pro networking, and up to 64GB of memory keep the action going, making the Helios 500 the ideal gaming notebook for graphic-intensive AAA titles and live streaming.

Top-notch visuals are delivered on bright, vibrant 4K UHD or Full-HD IPS 17.3-inch displays with 144Hz refresh rates for blur- and tear-free gameplay. NVIDIA G-SYNC technology is supported on both the built-in display and external G-Sync Capable monitors, allowing for buttery-smooth imagery without tearing or stuttering. For those looking for maximum gaming immersion, dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, and display and HDMI 2.0 ports support up to three external monitors. Two speakers, a subwoofer, along with Acer TrueHarmony and Waves MAXXAudio technology deliver incredible sound and hyper-realistic 3D audio using Waves Nx.

The Helios 500 stays cool with two of Acer’s proprietary AeroBlade 3D metal fans, and five heat pipes that distribute cool air to the machine’s key components while simultaneously releasing hot air. Fan speed can be controlled and customized through the PredatorSense app.

A backlit RGB keyboard offers four lighting zones with support for up to 16.8 million colors. Anti-ghosting technology provides the ultimate control for executing complex commands and combos, which can be set up via five dedicated programmable keys.

Acer’s PredatorSense app can be used to control and monitor the notebook’s vitals from one central interface, including overclocking, lighting, hotkeys, temperature, and fan control.