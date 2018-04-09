ACER Partners with Delhi Daredevils for the IPL as Technology Partner

Acer announced its association with Delhi Daredevils (DD) as its Technology Partner for the 11th season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Acer has collaborated with DD as their official technology partner. With one of the best Indian cricketers and decorated batsman Gautam Gambhir leading the team, Acer will play a key role in helping DD stay on top of the game with our ground-breaking technology and products.

Commencing the most awaited season of the IPL, DD players’ helmet and caps will prominently sport the Acer logo on the back. In addition, there will be numerous promotional activities with Delhi Daredevils across India to generate maximum excitement for our fans and customers.

Announcing the partnership, Mr. Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Business Head, Acer India said, “We are extremely thrilled to announce our first association with Delhi Daredevils, one of the most vibrant and enthusiastic IPL teams. The energy and passion that players’ of Delhi Daredevil holds for cricket resonates with Acer’s passion for technology and customers. We have always been in the forefront of supporting sports right from Ferrari in Formula 1 to ISL and IPL in India. With the beginning of this IPL we are excited to show our support to the spirit of the cricket and look forward to connect with youngsters.”

Welcoming Acer as a technology Partner, Mr. Hemant Dua, CEO, Delhi Daredevils said, “We are delighted to have Acer, a brand known for incredible innovations as our technology Partner. Technology and sports goes hand-in-hand and it is our pleasure to welcome Acer to Delhi Daredevils. With Acer’s technology backing the talented squad at DD we look forward to an extremely exciting season ahead.”

Acer’s consistent growth journey is propelled by its cutting-edge innovation, strong product portfolio and a robust foothold across the country. Recently, Acer gained the top spot in the gaming market with its critically acclaimed and widely popular Predator and Nitro gaming series. Acer in India has the widest portfolio of mainstream and gaming products, which includes laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors, Virtual Reality, cloud based products, smart city solutions and accessories.