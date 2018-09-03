Acer Launches Predator Thronos Gaming Chair & new range of compatible Nitro gaming gadgets

The all new Predator Thronos reimagines the gaming chair for a new level of gamer. Its steel structure is 1.5 meters tall and comes in menacing dual-tone black with white or blue accents. It puts the gamer in the game through deep impact vibration, where the chair vibrates upon in-game impact. The chair is adjustable and includes an ergonomic seat design, foot rest, and a cabin that reclines up to 140 degrees. The overhead brace supports three 27-inch gaming monitors and a space for a Predator gaming PC. Integrated with a Predator PC and triple Predator monitors plus gadgets, the Thronos becomes more than a gaming chair—it’s a gamer’s cave.

In line with Acer’s vision of bringing breakthrough yet affordable gaming to consumers, a new range of compatible Nitro gaming.

Acer Nitro optical sensor mouse with seven buttons including a burst fire button and 20g acceleration with up to 4,000 dots per inch (DPI), and six-level adjustable DPI. Acer Nitro membrane keyboard with rainbow backlit color lighting, 19 key anti-ghosting and multimedia keys. Acer Nitro headset with adjustable band with steel slider, acoustic-sealing ear pads, 50mm driver and powerful bass with omnidirectional boom microphone. Acer Nitro lightweight, durable polyester backpack with compartments for both a notebook and tablet, and a water repellent exterior. Acer Nitro mouse pad with non-slip rubber backing to create a stable gaming surface.