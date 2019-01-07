Acer Introduces its First Chromebook Powered by Versatile AMD A-Series Processors with Radeon Graphics

Acer expanded its award-winning line of 15.6-inch Chromebooks with its first AMD-based Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 315. Powered by 7th Gen AMD A6-9220C or A4-9120C processors with Radeon graphics, it can speed through demanding apps, while running multiple tabs and extensions, all during a battery life of up to 10 hours.

In addition to superior performance, the Acer Chromebook 315 has a Full HD 15.6-inch IPS[ii] display that is productivity-boosting for work and school. It vibrantly displays streaming video, web games and apps, and it’s available in touch-screen and non-touch configurations (CB315-2HT/CB315-2H).

“The 15.6-inch Chromebook has been one of the cornerstones of the Acer Chromebook line,” said James Lin, General Manger, Commercial and Detachable Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “The Acer Chromebook 315 builds on the line’s core attributes — a huge 15.6-inch display, great speakers and a stylish design — to now include new AMD processors and Radeon graphics that will effortlessly power the growing selection of Chrome and Android™ apps that have been embraced by so many students, families and business users.”

The Acer Chromebook 315 is powered by 7th Gen AMD A-Series processors with Radeon graphics to provide fast and efficient computing in two configurations; either featuring the AMD A6-9220C APU or A4-9120C APU in a system-on-chip design. The new AMD A-Series processors for Chromebooks enable customers to stream video, run the latest apps, play web games and browse the Internet effortlessly for up to 10 hours1. Plus, the Acer Chromebook 315 supports millions of Android apps on Google Play™ for entertainment, productivity, connectivity and more.

“We are proud to expand AMD’s portfolio of products to include AMD-powered Chromebooks,” said, Saeid Moshkelani, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Compute, AMD. “The new Acer Chromebook 315 powered by AMD A-series processors will allow consumers to do more in less time while enjoying some of the best Chromebook experiences. In partnership with Google and Acer, AMD-powered Chromebooks will deliver first-rate entertainment and premium productivity features, as well as best-in-class design to the Chromebook market.”