Acer Expands Chromebook to the Enterprise with Two New Durable

Acer introduced two new premium Acer Chromebook lines, the Acer Chromebook 715 and Acer Chromebook 714, designed to help employees work in the cloud more securely and efficiently. Both new Acer Chromebooks have a premium all-aluminium chassis that delivers military-grade (U.S. MIL-STD 810G durability, as well as an integrated fingerprint reader, and Citrix Ready Certification.

In addition, both new Acer Chromebooks give cloud workers the productivity-boosting features that will help them work more efficiently, including Full HD displays and up to 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors for exceptional mobile performance, and up to 12 hours of battery life.

“The addition of a premium durable chassis and integrated fingerprint reader onto the latest Acer Chromebooks enhances the security and reliability of these devices,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Product Business, Acer Inc. “Employees of all types — whether in a corporate office, small business, or an educational setting — need reliable, powerful PCs that help protect their data, perform well, and look great. These new Acer Chromebooks fit that bill.

The new Acer Chromebook 715 and Acer Chromebook 714 both feature a durable, all-aluminum, impact-resistant chassis that looks great on a front desk for customer-facing settings, as well as on the road with employees making client visits or sales calls. The reinforced design delivers military-grade protection (U.S. MIL-STD 810G compliant1) so it can handle drops from up to 48 inches (122 cm) and can withstand up to 132 pounds (60 kg) of downward force. The anodized aluminum chassis stands up to daily wear and tear, resists dents and bending, and wards off dings, chips and corrosion to maintain the high-end look and feel.

The Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad allows smooth navigation through apps, websites and projects. Plus, the touchpad features click-anywhere functionality and is also scratch- and moisture-resistant.

For further protection, the Acer Chromebook 715 and Acer Chromebook 714 feature an integrated fingerprint reader conveniently placed next to the keyboard. Ideal for shared environments, the fingerprint reader gives employees a quick and secure way to unlock the device and share with co-workers.