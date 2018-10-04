Acer Continues as Proud Partner and Official Monitor Provider of the 2018 League of Legends World Championship

Acer has been named Proud Partner and Official Monitor Provider of the 2018 League of Legends World Championship, marking the third consecutive year the company is supporting one of the top esports events in the world. Acer will provide Predator XB1 (XB241H) gaming monitors for the LoL Esports competitions, held across multiple cities in South Korea. Sponsored events include the 2018 League of Legends World Championships Play-in Stage, Group Stage, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and the Finals held at the Incheon Munhak Stadium.

“As enthusiastic supporters of professional esports, we are proud to provide our battle-tested Predator gaming monitors as the official monitors of the 2018 League of Legends World Championship event in Korea,” said Tiffany Huang, President of Corporate Marketing, Business Planning and Operations, Acer Inc. “This is a chance to let our gaming-optimized monitors shine on stage at a premier competitive global esports event.”

The sponsorship is a continuation of Acer’s ongoing partnership with Riot Games, which started in 2016 and included Worlds and All-Star 2016, NA LCS, EU LCS, Worlds, MSI and All-Star 2017, and NA LCS, EU LCS, Worlds, MSI, and All-Star 2018.

The Predator XB241H gaming monitor, front and the center in the action, features a Full HD 1080p display with NVIDIA® G-SYNC™, a quick 1 ms response and up to a fast 144 Hz refresh rate for rendering fast-moving action and dramatic transitions without smearing or ghosting. For enthusiasts and professionals who like to push gaming to extremes, the Predator XB241H can be overclocked up to 180 Hz. It also provides wide viewing angles with accurate colors from up to 170 degrees horizontally and 160 degrees vertically.

The 2018 League of Legends World Championship, or Worlds, is an international tournament that takes place over five weeks of competitive play. The top 24 teams from around the world who have conquered their regional leagues come together to compete on the international stage, including teams from North America, Europe, Korea, China and more. Worlds will be held from October 1, 2018 in the South Korean cities of Seoul, Busan, Gwangju and Incheon.