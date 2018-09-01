Acer Boosts Predator and Nitro Gaming Portfolio with New 27″ Ultra High Resolution Monitors and Gadget Range

Acer unveiled a host of new products in its expanding Predator and Nitro gaming portfolio with the launch of four new gaming monitors that bring games to life, a next-level gaming chair and a complete set of gaming gadgets.

“Our battle-tested Predator gaming monitors have proven their quality and reliability as a top choice of pro-gamers and tournaments around the world,” said Victor Chien, President, Digital Display Business, Acer Inc. “We’re now water falling our experience and technology to our Nitro series to make premium gaming experiences more accessible to users.”

The new Predator XB273K gaming monitor is for gamers looking for an incredible gaming experience. It brings games to life in ultra-high definition (3840×2160) immersion and features a rapid 144Hz refresh rate that provides wonderfully smooth images and tear-free gameplay when fast-moving objects buzz across the screen. NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ eliminates screen tearing by adapting to the frame rate of the outputting device, resulting in buttery smooth gameplay that offers an unparalleled gaming experience. The IPS3 display panel features a wide color gamut of 90% of the DCI-P3 color space for vibrant colors that pop out and deeper blacks. For enhanced color vibrancy, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification ensures better contrast and color accuracy so customers experience AAA games as they were meant to be.

The Predator XB273K is ideal for users who want to be engrossed in gaming worlds. The monitor’s shielding hood lessens distractions during periods of concentration, and it features the Acer ErgoStand design that gives users the freedom to swivel, pivot and adjust height for maximum adaptability and viewing comfort. The XB273K is also designed to be easy on the eyes, featuring Acer VisionCare™—a suite of technologies that help protect eyes during longer gaming sessions.

The new Acer Nitro XV273K monitor delivers extremely high refresh rates and ultra-high resolution, offering outstanding casual gameplay at affordable prices. These new IPS[iii] UHD monitors with AMD Radeon™ FreeSync1 satisfy gamers’ need for high resolution gaming through a blazing fast response time of up to 1ms and Visual Response Boost (VRB) for smooth, tear-free gameplay that doesn’t break the bank.

The Acer Nitro XV273K 27 inch monitor delivers true-to-life color, and resolutions of 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) for a totally immersive gaming experience with ultra-wide viewing angles.

Boasting AMD Radeon FreeSync, the new Nitro monitors’ frames sync with the PC’s graphics cards to support dynamic refresh rates, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing lag. Integrated Visual-Response Boost™ (VRB) decreases blur in fast-moving images to achieve the effect of a 1ms MPRT (Moving Picture Response Time). With up to 144Hz refresh rates, the new Nitro XV273K monitor also includes High Dynamic Range (HDR) VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification for better contrast and color accuracy and more vibrant colors. Integrated 6-axis color adjustment lets gamers fine-tune color, hue and saturation to best suit the game at hand, while the built-in black boost enables gamers to select from 11 black level options to optimize visual advantage and clearly spot enemies, duck for cover, or navigate curves on a race track.