Acer Announced Latest Additions to the Nitro 7 & Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Series

Acer announced the latest additions to the Nitro 7 and Nitro 5 gaming laptop series powered by Windows 10 at the company’s annual next@acer global press conference in New York. The new Nitro 7 laptop is for casual gamers looking to boost their gaming performance as they connect with friends online. In addition, Acer has updated the Nitro 5 series laptop with the latest NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics, a new display with a 144Hz1 refresh rate, and a low-latency response time of only 3ms3.

“The new Nitro 7 and Nitro 5 gaming notebooks prove that performance gaming doesn’t need to break the bank,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Product Business, Acer Inc. “Gamers now have more features packed in sleek designs to elevate their gaming experiences.”

“It’s great to see Acer bring such a wide portfolio of gaming devices designed to meet the needs of so many different types of gamers with their new Predator and Nitro series offerings,” said Mark Linton, General Manager, Consumer and Device Sales, Microsoft Corp. “Acer continues to innovate and bring great gaming experiences to market for consumers.”

Acer’s new Nitro 7 is for casual gamers looking for the best in both design and performance. It has a brand-new sleek metal chassis measuring just 19.9 mm1 (0.78 inches). Its high-resolution 15.6-inch display reproduces lifelike colors at a 144Hz refresh rate with a 3 ms response time for a tear-free gaming experience — crucial while in the throes of battle. A 9th Gen Intel Core processor and the latest NVIDIA GPUs power the Nitro 7 to ensure a seamless gaming experience. It also has ample storage, with two slots available for M.2 Gen 3×4 PCIe SSDs using NVMe technology in RAID 0, and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM with up to 2TB of HDD storage.

Acer’s updated Nitro 5 laptop allows users to enjoy their favorite games in exceptional detail with a Full HD IPS display in either a 17.3-inch narrow bezel display, or 15.6-inch with an impressive 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Nitro 5 combines a 9th Gen Intel Core processor1, the latest NVIDIA GPUs, two M.2 Gen 3 x4 PCIe SSDs using NVMe technology in RAID 01, and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM for superior gaming performance at a value. It effortlessly streams gameplay with Gigabit Wi-Fi 5 with 2×2 MU-MIMO technology. Users can also connect supporting gadgets with an array of ports such as HDMI 2.0, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, and more.