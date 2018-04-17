Abacus Peripherals Successfully Conducts Annual National Conference 2018

Abacus Peripherals hosted its Annual National Conference for the year 2017-2018 at Khanvel Resort, Silvasa from 6th April to 9th April. Given the vast reach of Abacus Peripherals Offices across Indian, the Team of 50 members travelled from various location to attend the conference. The agenda for the conference was to discuss the performance of the previous financial year and disseminate the vision for 2018-2019. Chairman Mr. Umesh Modi expressed his vision for the upcoming year with the team.

Abacus Peripherals being a distributor of multiple brands also invited the vendors to be a part of the conference. Vendor teams of Acer, Antec & Corsair did not just attend the conference but also shared their inputs and the thoughts for the new financial year.

Launching of Abacus Peripherals Application, announcements of new brands like Acer & Avermedia being added in the basket and discussion of upcoming range of products, were the major highlight of the event.

Branch heads were well appreciated for their wonderful achievement in the previous financial year. Vendor Team from Corsair &Antecgave away prizes for the top performing branch & sales personnel’s.

The 3-day conference was organized in a way that maintained a balance between formal interaction and fun activities.

The management of Abacus Peripherals is clear about the vision of the company to crater the Indian Gaming Industry and would further strengthen their ties with brands involved in the segment!