28th Convergence India 2020 to include Fintech India expo

Riding high on the success of Convergence India 2019 expo, organisers India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and Exhibition India Group announce the inclusion of the Fintech India expo in the 28th edition of Convergence India expo, to be held from 19 -21 February, 2020.

Since the Internet revolution, financial technology has grown at a fast pace and moved out of back offices of banks and trading firms to the forefront. ‘Fintech’ now encompasses a variety of technological activities such as money transfers, depositing a check with your smartphone, physically bypassing the bank to apply for credit, raising money for a business start-up, or managing your investments without the assistance of a person. Today, fintech innovations are impacting traditional trading, banking, financial advice and products.

The Fintech India expo will display applications and innovations in fields such as cryptocurrency, e-wallets, mobile banking and smartphones, cyber security and electronic trading. Also showcased will be latest developments in risk management, financial/capital markets, start-ups/financial investors, banks/insurance and much more.

Over 20,000 people are expected to participate during the Convergence India 2019, 3rd Internet of Things India 2019 and EmbeddedTech India 2019 expos including key government officials, overseas and Indian business delegations, private players, as well as academics, innovators and students. The three expos are the focal point for businesses, start-ups and tech talent to meet with top investors, leaders and professionals.

Shri Prem Behl, Chairman, Exhibitions India Group said, “While India is home to many international financial institutions, its domestic banking sector is core to all financial activities. Both, public and private sector banks/investment and insurance setups are highly competitive and are bringing in software and applications to help secure data, instantly deliver services to customers, and re-design business models for bigger profits. To host an event that showcases latest technologies/innovations that would help them generate more business is the natural course for Convergence India to take.”