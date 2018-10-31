24th Annual General Meeting of COMPASS concluded Successfully

24th Annual General Meeting of COMPASS was held on Saturday, 15th September 2018 at The Lalit Great Eastern Hotel, Kolkata in presence of its Past Presidents and members.

J. K. Bothra of M/s. Planet Computers and 15 Members were elected uncontested as President and Executive Committee Members for the year 2018-19. J. K. Bothra, President, appointed the Office Bearers for the year 2018-19.

Various Committee Chairman were also appointed for smooth working during the year ahead. President has also chalked out plan for the benefit of its members and IT Trade across Eastern India. Year 2018-19 is also the Silver Jubilee Year of COMPASS and is going to be an eventful year.

Established in the year 1994, COMPUTER ASSOCIATION OF EASTERN INDIA popularly known as “COMPASS”, an association of IT entrepreneurs of Eastern India has always been a facilitator and a catalyst working closely for the growth of IT industry and benefits of its members.