1st ever mega eSports Tournament, “Acer Predator Gaming League 2019” India finals to be held in Mumbai

Acer brings the 1st ever mega e-Sports tournament Acer Predator League 2019 attracting millions of audience and thousands of gamers playing for hundreds of hours to decide the ultimate DOTA2 and PUGB champions of India. After the huge success of Acer Predator League last year this year it is back again with an even bigger stage and prize pool with the India finale scheduled to be hosted in Mumbai. Acer Predator League is an Asia Pacific wide competition where multiple countries in the Asia Pacific region are hosting DOTA 2 and PUBG tournament to find their best team to represent their country in the Grand Finale at Bangkok to be held in the month of February 2019.

The mega nationwide eSports tournament will attract thousands of players from India to compete in DOTA 2 and PUBG competition with online knockout rounds to be held in the 1st week of November and across gaming cafes in multiple cities. The winning teams from the qualifiers round will compete in the India finale to get a chance to represent the country at the Asia Grand Finale in Bangkok for DOTA2 and PUBG gaming competition.

Commenting on this, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India says, “I am excited that Acer will host the very 1st ever mega PUBG PC gaming tournament in India along with DOTA2. India has become a hot bed for e-Sports competition with exponential rise in the popularity of many gaming titles. PC gaming is becoming mainstream and a career option for India’s youth. Professional tournaments like the Acer Predator Gaming League will add to the growth of PC gaming industry and provide a bigger and better platform for gamers to explore and have the best of gaming experience”

“eSports will become a key element of the country’s ecosystem, thereby laying groundwork for further growth of the digital economy” says Andrew Hou, President of Pan Asia Pacific, Acer Inc.