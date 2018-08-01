1MORE Launches Triple Driver Over-Ear Headphone in India

1MORE a premiere consumer electronics audio company headquartered in San Diego, California has launched Triple Driver Over-Ear Headphone in India.1MORE collaborated with internationally acclaimed Grammy Award Winning producer, mixer, and sound engineer Luca Bignardi to perfect the final tuning to deliver a precise representation of your favorite artist’s intended sound. With the 1MORE Triple Driver over ear headphones vast breadth of dynamic and frequency ranges, it takes the ear of a master to weave the experience together. Luca Bignardi’s touch brings alive the performance capabilities of the Triple Driver over the ear headphones, rendering an output that is marked by its warm sincerity, refined precision and depth of colour. The result is music – pure, unbridled and unsullied – just as the artist intended it.

The 1MORE Triple Driver Over-Ear Headphone are specially designed and engineered for the Audio enthusiasts, with a highly efficient ceramic tweeter capable of faster response time for exquisite detail and shimmer, a bass reflector used in boutique speakers for extended bass and depth and an audiophile-grade graphene driver to deliver full range definition.

The 1MORE Triple Driver Over-Ear headphones is designed for extended performance and listening sessions, the leather headband is soft and breathable. The inner headband uses intelligent grooves to alleviate pressure, while the leather cushioned ear cups rotate 45 degrees to conform to your head and ears. Music feels alive when you don’t feel your headphones.