1MORE launches Stylish Dual Dynamic Driver Bluetooth Earphone in India

1MORE has launched stylish dual dynamic driver Bluetooth earphone in India. 1MORE collaborated with internationally acclaimed Grammy award winning producer, mixer, and sound engineer Luca Bignardi to perfect the final tuning to deliver a precise representation of your favorite artist’s intended sound.

The 1MORE Stylish Dual Dynamic Driver Wireless Earphones contains a new Coaxial dual-dynamic layout, ensuring balance between the small diameter chamber resulting in premium sound quality. The antistrophic coil layout can offset the magnetic interference and keep sensitivities high. The Coaxial dual-dynamic layout of the acoustic design ensures true balance resulting a perfect & pure music experience.

The earphones adopt a new streamlined design concept that’s both sleek and smooth throughout its body featuring loving detailed curves. The high-quality silicone material used throughout the stylish neckband has built-in memory metal inside that makes the wire softer but pliable enough to suit your neckline perfectly bringing a whole new sensory experience.The sound chamber is made of ABS material, and the vacuum plating process makes the cavity shine, while the neckband feels soft and very comfortable to wear with the earbuds fitting the human ear perfectly as they should.

The immaculate in-line controller is placed conveniently on the neckband below the jawline allowing for easier music playback controls and handle phone calls at the touch of a button making communication easy. The inclusion of 1MORE’s own Bluetooth V4.2 helps fully enjoy the wearing experience. Featuring a stable connection distance of 10 meters, this allows a great music listening experience with no worries of always having your phone on you.

The 1MORE Stylish Dual Dynamic Driver Bluetooth Earphones feature a 3C battery that charges 3 times faster than standard batteries. 10 minutes of charging will give you 3 hours of blissful music listening time that is perfect for those always on-the-go with no time to waste.